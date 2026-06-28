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Weeklong film festival ‘ShortFest’ begins wrap up with award ceremony and final screenings

Palm Springs International Short film fest
By
New
Published 9:27 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The weeklong celebration at the 32nd edition of ShortFest begins to wrap up with film screenings and awards ceremony recognizing the talented filmmakers and their work.

$30,000 in cash prizes will be distributed to films in categories ranging from Best Documentary Short to Best Comedy Short. The festival's top honor, Best of the Fest, includes a $5,000 cash prize.

Films are being judged by notable members of the industry, including Oscar-nominated filmmaker, actor and opera singer Julia Aks, acclaimed filmmaker Gus Van Sant and more.

The lineup of more than 300 short films spanning all genres gave students an opportunity to learn from experienced filmmakers while also providing a platform for creatives to showcase their work.

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Matthew Pearce

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