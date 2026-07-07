Skip to Content
Local News

Shipping containers, rubbish fire threatens homes near Palm Springs, firefighter injured

By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 2:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A debris fire near Palm Springs burned multiple large cargo shipping containers and rubbish piles Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said more than four shipping containers were on fire along with several large rubbish piles, with power lines down in the area. The flames threatened at least five structures in a nearby residential area.

The blaze was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the fire is burning in the area of Calle De Las Flores and Oreana Way, near Palm Springs. Multiple fire units are on scene working to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, a firefighter sustained a minor injury and has since been released from a local hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Residents in the surrounding area were urged to avoid the scene and allow emergency personnel access as firefighting operations continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Tommy Gallegos

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.