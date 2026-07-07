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Shipping containers, rubbish fire threatens homes near Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:10 PM
Published 2:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Firefighters are responding to a debris fire near Palm Springs where multiple large cargo shipping containers and rubbish piles are burning, according to CAL FIRE.

Officials said more than four shipping containers are on fire along with several large rubbish piles, with power lines down in the area. The flames are threatening at least five structures in a nearby residential area.

The blaze was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the fire is burning in the area of Calle De Las Flores and Oreana Way, near Palm Springs. Multiple fire units are on scene working to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

As of the latest update, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and it is unclear how much acreage has burned. Fire crews remain actively engaged in suppression efforts.

Residents in the surrounding area are urged to avoid the scene and allow emergency personnel access as firefighting operations continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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