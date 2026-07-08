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Palm Springs Cultural Center to reopen theaters following fire

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:36 AM

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - A fire that destroyed the roof and attic space in a kitchen area at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, which prompted immediate evacuations and a temporary closure, was set to reopen this Saturday.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. June 27 in the 2300 block of East Baristo Road, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

A total of 31 firefighters halted the spread of the fire to the cafe area and evacuated 30 people. It was contained at about 8:10 p.m. and under control at 8:18 p.m. the same day.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Theater officials announced on social media in the following days that the cafe was unusable, with water damage inside theaters 2 and 3 and the entire building smelling of smoke. Cleanup and restoration efforts were underway, including removing smoke particles and odors from the affected theaters.

The Historic Camelot Theatre will reopen with a film screening of ``Jaws'' at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. ``Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we are able to welcome audiences back to the Camelot while restoration efforts continue elsewhere in the building,'' officials said.

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