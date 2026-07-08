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The Living Desert CEO Allen Monroe to retire after 12-Year tenure

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
By
New
Published 12:28 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (July 7, 2026) — The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced that President and CEO Allen Monroe will retire this fall after more than 12 years leading the organization through a period of significant growth and global recognition.

Since joining The Living Desert in 2014, Monroe has overseen a dramatic expansion of the nonprofit, increasing annual program revenue from $4.5 million to $28.6 million while nearly doubling attendance and leading $85 million in campus improvements. Major projects included Australian Adventures, Rhino Savanna, the Patti and Jack Grundhofer Entry Plaza, Bighorn Cafe, and the Oasis Splash Pad, with the upcoming Lion Ridge exhibit scheduled to break ground later this year.

Monroe also expanded the organization's international conservation efforts, helping The Living Desert become one of only 11 AZA-accredited institutions accepted into the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). During his tenure, the zoo launched the International Desert Conservation Summit, helped establish World Desert Day, and broadened conservation partnerships around the world.

Board Chair Bill Appel credited Monroe with transforming The Living Desert into a world-class conservation organization, while Chief Operating Officer RoxAnna Breitigan praised his commitment to animal welfare and staff.

In addition to growing its conservation impact, Monroe strengthened the organization's financial position, increasing its endowment to $92 million and expanding educational access through programs serving Title I schools, SNAP/EBT families, and guests with autism.

The Living Desert's Board of Directors will launch a national search for its next president and CEO as Monroe prepares to return to his hometown with his wife to spend more time with family.

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