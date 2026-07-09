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Hispanic chamber to host Venezuela quake relief drive

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Published 2:45 PM

Community members are invited to make a difference tomorrow by supporting the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Venezuela Quake Drive, a donation event benefiting families affected by the recent earthquake in Venezuela.

The drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Police Department Training Center.

Donations of clean, gently used, or new items are welcome. Needed supplies include clothing, shoes, blankets, bottled water, and other everyday necessities that can help families as they recover from the disaster. Organizers ask that all donated items be in good condition to ensure they can be distributed quickly and effectively.

Those who are unable to attend the drive but would still like to help can make a monetary contribution online by visiting califriedfoundation.com.

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Tommy Gallegos

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