Skip to Content
Local News

One injured after accidental firearm discharge at Palm Springs Gun Club

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — One person was injured Friday after an accidental firearm discharge at the Palm Springs Gun Club, according to fire officials and the club's president.

CAL FIRE confirmed crews responded to the incident at approximately 11:33 a.m. near Rio Del Sol Road and Vista Chino Drive in Thousand Palms, following reports of an accidental firearm discharge.

Palm Springs Gun Club President Daryl Silverstein confirmed to News Channel 3 by phone that an accidental shooting occurred at the club. Silverstein said the injured individual was being treated by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. The extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge remain under investigation, and it is not yet known what led to the incident.

The Palm Springs Gun Club is a private, members-only shooting range that hosts organized shooting matches and firearm safety events throughout the year.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for additional information regarding the incident, including the condition of the injured person and whether any further investigation is underway. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Tommy Gallegos

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.