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Person hospitalized after accidental firearm discharge at Palm Springs Gun Club

KESQ
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Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — One person was injured Friday after an accidental firearm discharge at the Palm Springs Gun Club, according to fire officials, the club's president, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

CAL FIRE confirmed crews responded to the incident at approximately 11:33 a.m. near Rio Del Sol Road and Vista Chino Drive in Thousand Palms, following reports of an accidental firearm discharge.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to the 72000 block of North Shore Street following a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported.

Palm Springs Gun Club President Daryl Silverstein confirmed to News Channel 3 by phone that an accidental shooting occurred at the club. Silverstein said the injured individual was being treated by medical personnel at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

The Palm Springs Gun Club is a private, members-only shooting range that hosts organized shooting matches and firearm safety events throughout the year.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no evidence of foul play at this time, though the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

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