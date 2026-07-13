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Eisenhower Health study links air pollution to increased health care visits

KESQ
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Published 11:31 AM

Rancho Mirage, Calif. — Research from Eisenhower Health has found that short-term increases in airborne particulate matter are associated with higher emergency department and urgent care visits across the Coachella Valley.

Conducted in collaboration with the City of Indian Wells, the study examined the relationship between fine particulate matter, coarse particulate matter and patient visits.

The preliminary findings from the study suggest that even modest increases in air pollution can have a measurable impact on community health. An increase in fine particle pollution (PM2.5) levels, that can occur during dust storms or other periods of poor air quality, was associated with an estimated 407 additional emergency department visits and about 1,658 more urgent care visits each year at Eisenhower Health.

A increase in coarse particulate matter (PM10) was linked to an estimated 135 additional emergency department visits and 262 more urgent care visits annually.

Children ages 0–17 appeared to be the most affected by short-term exposure to particle pollution, while asthma and acute coronary syndrome showed the strongest associations with elevated PM2.5 levels.

"Our community experiences unique air quality challenges, and this research helps us better understand how air pollution may affect residents, especially children and older adults," said Eric Leroux, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Eisenhower Health.

Researchers also observed stronger associations with urgent care visits than emergency department visits, suggesting worsening air quality may first prompt patients to seek treatment for less severe, but clinically significant, symptoms.

While the findings are still undergoing scientific review, health experts recommend monitoring local air quality and limiting outdoor exposure during periods of elevated particulate pollution, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals and those with asthma, COPD or heart disease.

The manuscript is currently being prepared for submission to the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology for peer review.

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