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One dead, one injured in rollover crash on Fred Waring Drive in Indio

KESQ
By
today at 11:43 AM
Published 9:37 AM

INDIO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured Monday morning after a pickup truck overturned on Fred Waring Drive in Indio, ejecting both occupants, according to the Indio Police Department.

The crash happened at around 8:13 a.m. as a blue Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation by Indio Police, the vehicle appeared to lose control and overturn, ejecting two adult occupants.

An adult man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult occupant was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While initial reports indicated the crash involved two vehicles, investigators now say a second vehicle struck debris from the collision but does not appear to have been involved in the initial crash.

The Indio Police Department's Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Westbound Fred Waring Drive remains closed between Madison Street and Burr Street as investigators process the scene. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Yuhas with the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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