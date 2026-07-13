Skip to Content
Local News

Two-vehicle crash in Indio leaves one dead, another critically injured

KESQ
By
Published 9:37 AM

INDIO, Calif. — A two-vehicle collision in Indio left one person dead and another critically injured Monday after a vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants, according to Cal Fire.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Heritage Palms Drive and Fred Waring Drive. Firefighters responded to the scene and found that one of the vehicles had rolled over, ejecting two patients from the vehicle.

Indio Police Department tell our crew at the scene that one person died as a result of the accident. Cal Fire said the other person suffered critical injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a local trauma center.

As crews continue to investigate the crash, westbound Fred Waring Drive is closed from Madison Street to Burr Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

The investigation has been turned over to the Indio Police Department, which will determine the cause of the collision.

No additional information has been released. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Tommy Gallegos

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.