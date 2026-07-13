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Local Forecast

Muggy air and afternoon storm chances return to the desert

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Published 4:43 AM

Good morning Coachella Valley! If the air feels thick as you're walking out the door this morning, you're not imagining it, we're tracking a surge of monsoonal moisture and building high pressure which will provide scattered shower and storm chances along with elevated heat index values through week.

Building high pressure will bring above average temperatures through mid-week Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for Tuesday through 8pm Thursday for western Riverside County including Palm Springs.

There's a chance for some scattered showers and storms in the mountains with isolated chances in the valley today and Tuesday. Currently are best chances of seeing precipitation on the valley floor look to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Brief heavy downpours will be possible with any monsoonal storms we see on the valley floor, and you'll want to see weather aware through the week. Stay tuned to KESQ News Channel for updates on your forecast. Stay safe!

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Garrett Hottle

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