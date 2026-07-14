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Palm Springs Animal Shelter outbreak

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today at 11:55 AM
Published 11:53 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- The Palm Springs Animal Shelter has temporarily stopped accepting cats and kittens after an illness outbreak at the facility. The pause will remain in effect through July 27 while staff treat sick kittens and thoroughly clean and sanitize the shelter.

Officials say the closure is a precaution to help contain the illness and protect other animals. During this time, no new cats or kittens will be accepted, allowing staff to focus on the animals already in their care. The shelter plans to resume normal intake once veterinarians determine it is safe to reopen.

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Kiera McKinney

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