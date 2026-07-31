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Can 500 new trees help cool Indio’s neighborhoods?

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:57 AM
Published 9:55 AM

INDIO, CALIF. (KESQ)- Triple digit heat is a daily reality in the Valley. Trees can lower surface and air temperatures, provide shade, improve air quality, and reduce the urban heat island effect.

The trees are specifically going into underserved neighborhoods that often have less tree coverage.

In a sustainability commission meeting on Monday, staff said the city will receive the trees in the upcoming months, with 250 to be planted in public spaces and the other half to be planted in private spots.

The Imperial Irrigation District, in partnership with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, was awarded the grant funding last year from Cal Fire's Inflation Reduction Act grant.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5 on News Channel 3.

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Kiera McKinney

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