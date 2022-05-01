Skip to Content
Brush fire in North Shore grows to 25 acres

CAL FIRE

Cal Fire Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the Salton Sea.

It was first reported after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Highway 111 and Parkside Drive in North Shore.

Cal Fire said the fire is 25 acres and has destroyed a small railroad bridge. There are no injuries or evacuations.

California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 111 between Parkside Drive and Mecca Avenue.

Stay with news channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

