Brush fire in North Shore grows to 25 acres

Cal Fire Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the Salton Sea.

It was first reported after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Highway 111 and Parkside Drive in North Shore.

Cal Fire said the fire is 25 acres and has destroyed a small railroad bridge. There are no injuries or evacuations.

Vegetation Fire: rpt@8:33 p.m. Highway 111 X Parkside Drive in North Shore. More info: https://t.co/Bc7I6NKFR8 #111IC pic.twitter.com/k7jVC4YOeG — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 1, 2022

California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 111 between Parkside Drive and Mecca Avenue.

Stay with news channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.