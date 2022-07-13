Two hospitalized after rollover hit-and-run crash in Indian Wells

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Indian Wells Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Fred Waring and Colony Cove at approximately 5:15 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the investigation revealed that a silver-colored SUV was driving erratically eastbound on Fred Waring Drive, causing a white Range Rover to swerve into another eastbound lane to avoid a collision.

"When the Range Rover swerved, it struck a white Ford Explorer also traveling east on Fred Waring Drive, causing the Range Rover to roll on its side. The silver SUV did not stop after the collision and fled the scene east on Fred Waring Drive," writes Sgt. Brandi Swan, public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept.

Swan confirmed that the driver of the Range Rover and the driver of the Ford Explorer suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the silver SUV that caused the collision is urged to contact Deputy Topping of the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600

