Two teenagers killed in Coachella shooting

News Channel 3 has learned the two people killed in a shooting on Wednesday night in Coachella were teenagers.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports that a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female have died. Both were found at the scene with apparent gun shot wounds.

One death was determined that day. The second death was confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 8:11 p.m. on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two people shooting at a vehicle in the area, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3. Those two suspects had left before deputies arrived on site.

No arrests has been made at this time. Deputies say those suspects "are currently outstanding."

The suspects were described as two males wearing all-black clothing. They were last seen heading in the direction of a nearby apartment complex.

If you have any information, contact the Thermal Sheriff's Station at (760) 863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.