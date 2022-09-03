Skip to Content
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella.

Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54.

Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched the property and found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were airlifted to regional hospitals, where one died because of their injuries.

The Sheriff's Department said the other victim's medical condition is unknown.

Deputies secured the area as a crime scene, and detectives responded to start the investigation.

Officials said the identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

The investigation on-ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 on the air and online for updates on this developing story.

