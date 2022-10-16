Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:38 AM

Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather

Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways.

Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley:

Courtesy: Kathleen Huber

This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during the storm. The strong winds knocked it over causing debris to get on the road.

Over in Coachella, another tree was knocked down. This photo was sent in by viewer Peggy Marcelo. Marcelo said their tree in their backyard also fell.

Courtesy: Peggy Marcelo

Saturday's storm also caused a lot of sand and dust to plow through air. The photo below shows all the dust taking over the skies. It was captured by viewer Angela J. Farmer. The photo was taken the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Courtesy: Angela J. Farmer

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content