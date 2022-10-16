Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather

Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways.

Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley:

Courtesy: Kathleen Huber

This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during the storm. The strong winds knocked it over causing debris to get on the road.

Over in Coachella, another tree was knocked down. This photo was sent in by viewer Peggy Marcelo. Marcelo said their tree in their backyard also fell.

Courtesy: Peggy Marcelo

Saturday's storm also caused a lot of sand and dust to plow through air. The photo below shows all the dust taking over the skies. It was captured by viewer Angela J. Farmer. The photo was taken the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.