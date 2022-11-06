Players of the Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrive in Palm Springs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew into Palm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.

It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs.

The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October.

A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation from Seattle to the Coachella Valley.

The team will start training at the Berger Foundation Community Iceplex this week.

The Acrisure Arena will have its opening day on Dec. 18.