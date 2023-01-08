Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone.

The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone.

Investigators used surveillance cameras to find the suspect's vehicle. That led them to a home later that day Desert Hot Springs, off flora avenue.

Investigators said they found a loaded handgun and the victim's cell phone. The 17-year-old was booked for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

A 35-year-old living in the same house was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.