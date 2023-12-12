Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon announces candidacy for Assembly

Indio City Councilmember Waymond Fermon announced his candidacy for State Assembly.

Fermon's announcement comes just a day after Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia confirmed he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Fermon was first elected to the city council in 2018. In 2021, he became the city's first African-American mayor.

Waymond Fermon

He was born and raised in Indio, graduating from Indio High School in 1998. He then went on to College of the Desert before joining the California Department of Corrections, Richard McGee Correctional Training Center.

Fermon worked multiple positions at Calipatria State Prison (CAL) in Imperial County. He also worked security at Spotlight 29 Casino in 2002, back when it was named the Trump 29 Casino, during the short period it was managed by former President Donald Trump.

"Ensuring educational opportunities, the health and public safety of families in AD 36 is paramount to building thriving communities and attracting new businesses. Safe communities and small businesses are the foundations to success. I have been at the forefront of this effort, championing public safety in our valley by engaging our youth, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and promoting community-oriented policing. Simultaneously, I have advocated to provide additional community resource" - Waymond Fermon announcement

Fermon isn't the only local official on the Assembly ballot next year.

On Monday, Coachella Valley Unified School District board member Joey Acuña threw his hat in the race. Acuña served on the CVUSD board from 1992 to 2000. He was elected to the board again in 2014 and has been reelected twice.

Joey Acuña

Two other people signaled their intent to run for the assembly seat, nonprofit director Kalin Morse and school boardmember/social worker Eric Rodriguez. There was no word on the status of their campaign. The extended deadline to qualify for the race is on Wednesday.

The 36th Assembly District covers Riverside and Imperial Counties, including Indio, Coachella, and east valley communities.

According to Garcia's office, the 2020 census shows that the 36th Assembly District represents nearly 470,000 people. Almost 70% of the population in this district is Hispanic or Latino (328,453).

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.