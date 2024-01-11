Skip to Content
Palm Desert City Council approves final redistricting map

Palm Desert
Published 10:00 PM

The Palm Desert City Council unanimously approved the final map for the redistricting process as the city gets ready to shift from two council districts into five.

On Thursday, councilmembers approved Map 109 Renumbered B, which came about after objections from the city's objections from Northside residents last month.

The city's five council districts will be in place before the November 2024 Election.

The Nov. 2024 will see residents elected councilmembers for districts 1, 2, and 3. Districts 4 and 5 will be voted on in 2026.

The city council will meet again on January 25 to formally adopt the new voting maps.

During that same meeting, councilmembers are also expected to introduce an ordinance to get rid of ranked-choice voting, which the city put into effect in 2022. 

