Biden administration designates Myanmar military takeover as a coup

National Politics

The Biden administration has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d’état, a designation that requires the US to cut its foreign assistance to the country.

“After careful review of the facts and circumstances, we have assessed that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Burma’s ruling party, and Win Myint, the duly elected head of government, were deposed in a military coup on February 1,” a State Department official said Tuesday. “We continue to call on the Burmese military leadership to release them and all other detained civil society and political leaders immediately and unconditionally.”

“In addition, we will undertake a broader review of our assistance programs to ensure they align with recent events,” the official said. “At the same time, we will continue programs that benefit the people of Burma directly, including humanitarian assistance and democracy support programs that benefit civil society. A democratic civilian led government has always been Burma’s best opportunity to address the problems the country faces.”

“As President Biden has said, we will take action against those responsible, including through a careful review of our current sanctions posture as it relates to Burma’s military leaders and companies associated with them,” they said.

Myanmar’s armed forces seized control of the country Monday after detaining top government figures, including leader Suu Kyi, after months of increasing friction between the civilian government and the powerful military, known as the Tatmadaw, over alleged election irregularities.

The official said that “very little” foreign assistance goes to Myanmar’s government and “the government of Burma, including the Burmese military, is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions, including statutory restrictions on military assistance, due to its human rights record.”

CNN reported on Monday that a debate was taking place within the administration on whether to make the formal determination.

This story is breaking and will be updated.