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Sheriff Chad Bianco confirms reelection campaign in 2028

KESQ
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Published 4:41 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will run for reelection in 2028, he confirmed on Tuesday.

Bianco wrote a statement to News Channel 3 confirming his campaign.

"Aside from the Governor election, I have always had every intention of running for re-election in 2028.  Under my leadership, the men and women of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have transformed our agency from one near the brink of failure to one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the country.  Because we are successful, we are constantly being attacked anti law enforcement activists and disingenuous politicians.  I will fight for safer communities in Riverside County until voters decide they no longer want us to fight criminals and want a different direction. The people who voted me into this position deserve it."

Bianco was first elected in 2018, defeating longtime Sheriff Stan Sniff. He was reelected to a six-year term in 2022, winning in the primary.

If he were to be reelected, his term would run to 2034.

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