New defendants charged in Oath Keepers conspiracy case

National Politics

The Justice Department has added four new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case against Oath Keepers who allegedly prepared for and took part in the US Capitol riot, according to a new indictment made public in DC District Court on Sunday.

The newly named Oath Keeper defendants are Joseph Hackett, who went by “Ahab,” Jason Dolan, who went by “Turmoil,” and William Isaacs, all from Florida. A fourth new defendant’s name and alleged actions are still redacted.

The Oath Keeper defendants are all accused of taking part in the conspiracy as well as entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol.

The case is the largest against any of the far-right extremist groups that participated in the pro-Trump siege on January 6. Prosecutors have gradually built out the case almost weekly, dropping additional details of how the group allegedly brought guns to a hotel in Virginia to back them up on January 6, and communicated during the insurrection.

In the new charging document, five of the previously named defendants now face additional charges for allegedly deleting their social media or cell phone activity.

It’s not unusual for prosecutors to rewrite and gradually expand charges in such a sizable case — especially as an investigation continues, as it clearly does regarding January 6, and they identify new contacts and seek to put pressure on existing defendants.

All Oath Keepers that have gone before a district judge in Washington, DC, so far in this case have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors more than a month ago flipped a cooperator who was charged in a separate Capitol riot case and had deep ties to the group.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes continues to be called “Person One” in the court records, indicating he has not been charged, and a few other unindicted co-conspirators also still exist in the case.