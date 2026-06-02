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Election Day Live Updates: Results continue to come in for 2026 Primaries

Election Coverage at 11pm (6/2/26)
Sheriff Bianco speaks with News Channel 3
Shay Lawson previews the Congressional and Assembly Races (6/2/26)
Athena Jreij previews Supervisor race (6/2/26)
By
Updated
June 2, 2026 11:28 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Key Races

Updated: 2026-06-03 01:04:25 am
Governor Race
82% Reporting (16,221/19,788)
Steve Hilton (REP) 28%
1,277,478 votes
Xavier Becerra (DEM) 25%
1,181,920 votes
US House District 25
58% Reporting (58/100)
Raul Ruiz (DEM) 59%
44,666 votes
Joe Males (REP) 20%
15,404 votes
US House District 48
61% Reporting (61/100)
Jim Desmond (REP) 41%
40,720 votes
Marni Von-Wilpert (DEM) 20%
19,756 votes
Board of Supervisor Dist. 4
0% Reporting (0/817)
Manuel Perez (NON) 60%
33,520 votes
Steven Sanchez (NON) 40%
22,053 votes
State Assembly District 36
100% Reporting (100/100)
Jeff Gonzalez (REP) 46%
35,312 votes
Ida Obeso-Martinez (DEM) 24%
18,658 votes
State Assembly District 47
100% Reporting (100/100)
Greg Wallis (REP) 48%
71,660 votes
Leila Namvar (DEM) 30%
44,826 votes
State Senate District 18
66% Reporting (66/100)
Steve Padilla (DEM) 60%
53,896 votes
Art Hodges (REP) 40%
35,358 votes
US House District 40
61% Reporting (61/100)
Ken Calvert (REP) 36%
40,415 votes
Young Kim (REP) 22%
24,271 votes
View Full Results →
ELECTION RESULTS
Governor Race: Steve Hilton 28% vs Xavier Becerra 25% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 4% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% 82% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 58% Rptg US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 61% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 100% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 100% Rptg Governor Race: Steve Hilton 28% vs Xavier Becerra 25% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 4% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% 82% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 58% Rptg US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 61% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 100% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 100% Rptg
View Full Results →

Update 11:30 p.m

Ballots continue to be counted in Riverside County.

No major changes for local races.

In the gubernatorial race, Katie Porter, Matt Mahan, and Antonio Villaraigosa have conceded. Hilton and Becerra continue to remain on top.

Update 8:30 p.m

The first batch of results is in for the race.

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are out in front in the Governor's race.

Manny Perez is in front of Steve Sanchez in the Supervisors race.

Raul Ruiz, Jeff Gonzalez, and Greg Wallis are leading their respective races. Check out our results page for the full numbers.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's Election Day for the 2026 Primaries. Voters throughout the Coachella Valley are casting their votes on several races, including California Governor.

We'll have updates on air and online throughout the day. Stay with News Channel 3 for as our coverage continues at 4, 5, 6, and 6:30 pm on CBS Local 2.

If you haven't cast your vote yet today, polls close at 8 p.m. throughout the county. If you are in line before 8 p.m., you can still cast your vote. Click here for a list of poll locations.

According to the Registrar's office, as of Sunday, approximately 1,467,132 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been issued, and approximately 257,730 have been returned good. You can watch several live cameras inside the Registrar's office as ballots come in here.

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