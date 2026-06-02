Election Day Live Updates: Results continue to come in for 2026 Primaries

ELECTION RESULTS

Governor Race: Steve Hilton 28% vs Xavier Becerra 25% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 4% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% 82% Rptg • US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 58% Rptg • US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 61% Rptg • Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 100% Rptg • State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 100% Rptg • Governor Race: Steve Hilton 28% vs Xavier Becerra 25% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 4% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% 82% Rptg • US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 58% Rptg • US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 61% Rptg • Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 100% Rptg • State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 100% Rptg •