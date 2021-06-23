India Walton will defeat four-term incumbent in Buffalo mayoral primary, CNN projects

CNN - US Politics

By Ethan Cohen and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

India Walton, a self-professed socialist and political newcomer, will defeat four-term incumbent Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, New York, CNN projected Wednesday.

Walton, who’s likely to become Buffalo’s first female mayor, is a nurse and community organizer. She’s been endorsed by organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America and the progressive Working Families Party.

When CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Walton earlier Wednesday if she was surprised about the outcome so far, she said, “Not really.”

“We set out about a year ago to do exactly what we did,” Walton said on CNN’s “New Day.” “We knew that this race was going to require help from outside of our local geographic area, we knew that we needed to garner national attention to challenge a 16-year heavily entrenched incumbent, and the people spoke.”

Asked how she plans to implement socialism in Buffalo, Walton said her plan “is to put our resources into community into neighborhoods and govern in a deeply democratic way that the people who are governed have say over the decision making process and how resources are deployed in our community.”

Questioned on how that would be different from previous leadership and initiatives, she said, “It’s a complete 180.”

“We have lived through decades of the trickledown theory believing that if you build it they will come and we have not built anything many things at all for the folks who have stuck out economic downturn population job loss in the Buffalo community so we are looking forward to doing things differently and I’m so excited we are ushering a new era of progressive leadership in Buffalo, New York.”

Walton was a mother of three children with varying medical issues at the age of 19, and delved briefly into her past and how she came to be a nurse.

Of her personal journey, and her pathway to mayorship, she said, “Just believing that anything is possible and what you set your mind to you can do it, and we’re never alone.”