Eric Adams narrowly leads NYC mayoral primary race in first set of ranked-choice voting results

By Ethan Cohen and Adam Levy, CNN

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams narrowly led the Democratic primary for New York City mayor Tuesday in the first set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results released by the city’s board of elections Tuesday.

Former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley were the other top contenders, with Garcia advancing to the final round against Adams.

Voters in the Big Apple had the option to rank up to five of the 13 candidates in the race. Since no candidate won a majority of the initial preference votes outright in last week’s vote, the New York City Board of Elections is tabulating voters’ ranked choices to determine the winner.

Tuesday’s release comprises results of early in-person and Election Day votes only. Absentee ballots were not included in this tabulation set due to state laws. They will be counted in the results released beginning next week.

As of Monday, 124,574 Democratic absentee ballots had been returned citywide and those ballots could impact the ultimate result of the race. Tuesday also marked the deadline for mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive at election officials’ offices.

In ranked-choice voting tabulations, the candidate with the fewest votes after the initial count is eliminated and all ballots for that candidate are reallocated to the next highest-ranked candidate selected. That process continues with the remaining candidates until two are left, with the winner determined by who has the most votes in that final round.

The final two choices among early and in-person voters were Adams, with 51.1%, and Garcia, with 48.9%.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who ranked fourth in Tuesday’s tabulated results, conceded his bid for the mayoral nomination last week, saying, “I am not going to be the mayor of New York City.”

