Supreme Court allows coronavirus eviction moratorium to remain in place

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to block a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that prohibits landlords nationwide from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court’s order means the moratorium will remain in place until July 31.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s three liberals to keep the moratorium in place.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett said they would have granted the request.

