Pelosi says Liz Cheney will serve on committee that will investigate January 6 insurrection

By Annie Grayer and Jeremy Herb, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she was appointing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to the new select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Pelosi said the chairman of the committee will be Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Other members include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, of California; Adam Schiff, of California; Pete Aguilar, of California; Stephanie Murphy, of Florida; Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; and Elaine Luria of Virginia.

The appointment comes after Cheney was removed from GOP House leadership in the wake of her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and following a warning from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Republicans not to accept an appointment from Pelosi.

Under the House’s resolution, Pelosi appoints eight members to the commission and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has five slots “in consultation” with Pelosi — meaning the House speaker could veto his selections.

Pelosi’s announcement comes after McCarthy threatened members of his own party that he would strip any Republican member of their committee assignments if they accepted an offer from Pelosi.

The House moved forward with a select committee Republicans blocked a bipartisan committee.

Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the select committee on Wednesday. Afterward, Cheney had harsh words for her fellow Republicans who had blocked the committee.

“Since January 6th, the courage of my party’s leaders has faded. But the threat to our Republic has not,” Cheney wrote in a statement. “On an almost daily basis, Donald Trump repeats the same statements that provoked violence before. His attacks on our Constitution are accelerating. Our responsibility is to confront these threats, not appease and deflect.”

Cheney, the former No. 3 House Republican, was the highest-ranking Republican who supported the impeachment of Trump on the charge “incitement of insurrection” in January.

Cheney said Wednesday that the January 6 riot was “the most serious attack” on the Capitol since 1814, when British troops marched into Washington and set it on fire.

“Our nation, and the families of the brave law enforcement officers who were injured defending us or died following the attack, deserve answers,” said Cheney. “I believe this select committee is our only remaining option.”

“We must ensure that what happened on January 6, 2021, never happens again,” she added.

After her vote for the committee, Cheney hugged Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.