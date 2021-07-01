Supreme Court says Arizona limits don’t violate Voting Rights Act

CNN - US Politics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Thursday said two provisions of Arizona voting law that restrict how ballots can be cast do not violate the historic Voting Rights Act that bars regulations that result in racial discrimination.

The ruling will limit the ability of minorities to challenge state laws in the future that they say are discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act.

The vote in the case is 6-3 breaking along conservative-liberal ideological lines. Justice Samuel Alito delivered the majority opinion.

The court upheld two provisions of the Arizona law. The first provision says in-person ballots cast at the wrong precinct on Election Day must be wholly discarded. Another provision restricts a practice known as “ballot collection,” and says only family caregivers, mail carriers and election officials can deliver another person’s completed ballot to a polling place.

