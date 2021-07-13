Biden administration taps EPA scientist Allison Crimmins to lead key climate report

CNN - US Politics

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Biden administration has chosen longtime Environmental Protection Agency scientist Allison Crimmins to lead the next National Climate Assessment, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

Crimmins is a climate scientist who has worked at EPA for the last decade, focusing on air quality issues. Crimmins appointment was first reported by the Washington Post.

The National Climate Assessment, overseen by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, is a report involving 13 federal agencies that summarizes the state of climate change in the United States and how it will affect the nation in the future.

The Global Change Research Act mandates that an assessment be provided to the president and to Congress every four years. The next report is due in 2023.

The most recent NCA was released by the Trump administration in 2018 on the Friday after Thanksgiving — rather than December, when it was supposed to come out — at a time when many Americans were distracted by the long holiday weekend.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.