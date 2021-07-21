Watch the entire CNN town hall with President Joe Biden

CNN - US Politics

By Paige Levin

CNN’s Don Lemon moderates as President Joe Biden answers questions in a CNN town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday. Watch the full event below.

Biden explains how he’s working to dispel vaccine misinformation

The President tackles vaccine misinformation and urges Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Biden slams ‘Jim Crow on steroids’

Biden criticizes efforts to curb voting rights, but defends the use of filibusters in Washington, saying that eliminating them would throw Congress into chaos.

President says he will keep fighting for Dreamers

Speaking about a recent DACA ruling by a federal judge, Biden says his administration will appeal because Dreamers should be able to stay in the United States.

