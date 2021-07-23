Biden jumps backs into campaigning with McAuliffe rally in Virginia

CNN - US Politics

President Joe Biden is making his return to the campaign trail.

He will headline his first candidate-specific rally since moving into the White House earlier this year, traveling Friday to the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Virginia, to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

“The President’s time is one of the most valuable commodities that a (White House) has,” one White House official told CNN. “Where he is spending that time is an indication of what we see as the strength of our argument with the American people.”

The political pressure is on Biden. Numerous presidents before him — including his immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, and the president he served under, Barack Obama — have suffered significant losses in their first midterms as president. And with markedly narrow majorities in the House and Senate, the stakes for Democrats are enormous. The Virginia elections, a year after Biden’s presidential victory and a year before the 2022 midterms, will provide a powerful marker of where political sentiment is headed.

To combat this history, Biden’s political operation has begun a two-prong strategy: Work to keep the President’s legislative priorities popular, while also looking to fortify the party’s top committees, like the Democratic National Committee, earlier in the political calendar. Biden has already shifted money from his joint fundraising committee into the DNC and the committee announced on Thursday they would spend at least $5 million in Virginia ahead of the 2021 races.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s 2020 campaign manager and his deputy chief of staff in the White House, said Biden has been a supporter of party building throughout his decades in public life and has told his top aides that he wants to do “whatever he can” to help the party while he is in the White House.

“He has made it abundantly clear his priorities are that he continues to do what he’s always done, what he did in 18, what he did in 16, which is go across the country and help wherever possible,” said O’Malley Dillon. “He wants to make sure that, as the leader of the party, that the DNC, the state parties have the resources they need.”

For McAuliffe, the stakes are more personal. The former governor of Virginia and longtime Democratic fundraiser is vying to do something rare by winning a second gubernatorial term in a state that bars their executives from serving successive terms. And to do so, McAuliffe has spent much of his time tying Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to Trump, who lost the state in both 2016 and 2020.

“Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican,” McAuliffe has said of his opponent, a businessman who since winning the nomination has run ads focused more on his biography than his allegiance to the former Republican president. “He is a loyalist to Donald Trump.”

McAuliffe has been clear throughout the campaign that he intends to run alongside Biden — both physically and rhetorically. In his speech earlier this summer accepting his party’s nomination, he heralded Biden’s “great leadership” and said his election highlighted the “important strides” the country has made in its post-Trump recovery.

While it may not be unique that a Democrat is heralding another Democrat, that hasn’t always been the case in Virginia’s gubernatorial election. Although McAuliffe did run alongside then President Barack Obama in his successful 2013 bid, there was tension — especially after the rollout of the Obamacare website healthcare.gov failed so spectacularly just weeks before the election.

Obama did eventually rally with McAuliffe — “We cannot have people stay at home when so much is at stake,” the then-President said at the event.

The fragile nature of Obama’s support of McAuliffe in 2013 signals how quickly sentiment can change in an off-year election like Virginia’s, and Biden’s legislative priorities — after successfully passing the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan — have stalled in a gridlocked Congress.

O’Malley Dillon said Biden knows “that the most important thing he can do for the midterms is continue to deliver for the American people and the people that put their faith with him when he took office.”

For years, Virginia’s off-year elections were seen as a key indicator on how the political winds could be shifting after a presidential election. Since the 1970s, the winner of Virginia’s off year gubernatorial election always came from the party in opposition to the White House. That shifted in 2013 when McAuliffe won his first term just a year after Barack Obama won his second term in the White House.

Still, Virginia’s once balanced role as a political indicator has tilted left in recent years, with Republicans losing each statewide election in more than a decade. Every Democratic presidential nominee has won Virginia since 2008, including President Joe Biden in 2020. The commonwealth is currently represented by two Democratic senators, seven of their representatives in the House are Democrats and four of the last five governors of the commonwealth have been Democrats.

That — along with Biden’s popularity in the state — has led some Democrats to believe the Virginia race should not be competitive. But McAuliffe and his top advisers believe Democrats are underestimating how close the race could be, especially because Youngkin is a multi-millionaire who can self-fund much of his campaign.

McAuliffe, in an interview with CNN earlier this year, argued one reason he believes it will be close is because this will be the first election in recent years without Trump on the ballot or in power, raising questions about Democratic energy.

“We had Donald Trump here for four years. He drove Democratic turnout,” McAuliffe said. “Donald Trump is not president anymore. … It’s going to be very close. It’s going to be nip and tuck. … You bet it’s going to be close.”

Biden’s Friday event — a rally in voter-rich, suburban Northern Virginia — is an attempt to address these concerns.

Key suburbs across the country, including those in Northern Virginia, rejected Trump in 2020, with lean Republican voters turned off by his temperament and bluster backing Biden. In order to win in 2021, McAuliffe will have to keep up that momentum, while Youngkin will need to turn things around for Republicans in these wealthy suburbs.

McAuliffe has attempted to make that harder for Youngkin by tying him to Trump at every turn, jumping on laudatory comments Trump has made about the Republican nominee and using similar comments Youngkin has made about Trump in his ads. The Democratic nominee has also goaded Trump into coming to Virginia to stump for Youngkin.

“I would pay for the fuel to get Donald Trump here,” McAuliffe told CNN days before he won the Democratic Party’s nomination. “Absolutely. I will gas up the plane.”

Republicans have argued Biden coming to Virginia months before the election makes McAuliffe look desperate.

“McAuliffe must be looking at grim poll numbers if he needs the President to campaign nearly 4 months from Election Day,” said Maddie Anderson, a spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association. “With violent crime spikes and skyrocketing inflation at the top of voters’ minds this year — the harmful policies and rhetoric supported by Biden and McAuliffe will be squarely in focus during this visit.”

