Decision on mask guidance is imminent, source says

CNN - US Politics

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Top federal health officials have debated whether to issue new guidance on masks and are close to announcing their decision as the highly contagious Delta variant fuels new outbreaks in the United States.

Top officials huddled on Sunday night to go over the new data and evidence regarding the transmissibility of the variant and breakthrough cases, according to a person familiar with the talks. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, although one person cautioned it could happen later this week.

Two months ago, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask guidance saying most who are fully vaccinated could go without masks indoors, the guidance moved so quickly that administration officials were informed less than a day before. This time, the process is moving in a more methodical way as they decide how to proceed.

CDC did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

