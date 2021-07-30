Biden says US will ‘in all probability’ see more guidelines and restrictions amid rising Covid cases

CNN - US Politics

By Donald Judd

President Joe Biden said Friday the US will, “in all probability,” see more guidelines and restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

“And by the way, we had a good day yesterday,” Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Camp David, referring to what he said were encouraging numbers of people who got vaccinated Thursday.

Pressed Friday on whether the US is headed for more lockdowns amid rising cases, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “The way we see this is that we have the tools in our tool belt to fight this, this, this variant,” adding, “we are not going to head towards a lockdown.”

“Our goal is to make sure that we are not headed towards that — that is not going to be the direction that we take, because we have the tools to prevent that,” Jean-Pierre said, pointing to the availability of free vaccines across the country.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

