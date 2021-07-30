The week in 14 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, the Senate voted to start debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after a bipartisan group of lawmakers finally struck a deal. Meanwhile, the White House moved to mitigate the rise of Covid-19 cases and the CDC rang the alarm over the apparent severity of the Delta variant.
Monday
- Biden announces end of combat mission in Iraq as he shifts US foreign policy focus
- Federal law doesn’t prohibit Covid-19 vaccine requirements, Justice Department says
Tuesday
- ‘January 6 still isn’t over for me’: Officers testify about mental health and lingering wounds from US Capitol attack
- CDC updates guidance, recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas guidance, recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas
Wednesday
- Senate opens debate on trillion-dollar infrastructure bill after bipartisan group strikes deal
- White House works behind the scenes to prepare labor leaders for federal employee vaccine requirement
- Subpoena fight looms over Trump as House committee plots extensive January 6 probe
- House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate
Thursday
- CDC document warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infection
- Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday
- Texas Senate advances bill to restrict how race, nation’s history is taught in schools
Friday
- Biden’s Justice Department says IRS ‘must’ hand over Trump tax returns to Congress
- Senate votes to move ahead on trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal
- Trump to DOJ last December: ‘Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me’
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
