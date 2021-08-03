White House press secretary says Biden set to speak about sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN - US Politics

By Allie Malloy, CNN

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will address the findings of an investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday afternoon, calling the sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat “abhorrent.”

“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did,” Psaki said when asked about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, James announced Tuesday. The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation.

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” and made comments of a “suggestive” sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a “hostile work environment for women.” In a speech made after the report was released, Cuomo denied all the allegations against him.

Asked whether Biden stands by his comments in March that Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirmed allegations of harassment, Psaki wouldn’t answer directly, only saying Biden would speak about the issue later and that she would “not get ahead of his comments.”

Psaki said there have been no conversations Tuesday between the White House and the governor’s office.

She added that the message from the White House to the women who came forward with their accounts is that “all women who have lived through … this type of experience — whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault — deserve to have their voices heard, deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

