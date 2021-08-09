Pentagon expected to mandate Covid-19 vaccine by mid-September

CNN - US Politics

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected seek President Joe Biden’s approval to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all for all active duty military members by mid-September or sooner if fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a US defense official said.

The news is expected to be released in a memo Monday and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will communicate a related message to the troops after the announcement.

The Associated Press first reported the move.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

