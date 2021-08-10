Here are the 19 Republican senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill

CNN - US Politics

By Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer and Kristin Wilson, CNN

The US Senate passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package on Tuesday by a bipartisan majority vote of 69-30 to shore up the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid.

It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Nineteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bipartisan infrastructure deal on Tuesday. They are:

Roy Blunt of Missouri Richard Burr of North Carolina Bill Cassidy of Louisiana Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Susan Collins of Maine Kevin Cramer of North Dakota Mike Crapo of Idaho Deb Fischer of Nebraska Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Chuck Grassley of Iowa John Hoeven of North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Rob Portman of Ohio Jim Risch of Idaho Mitt Romney of Utah Dan Sullivan of Alaska Thom Tillis of North Carolina Roger Wicker of Mississippi

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.