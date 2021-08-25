NY Gov. Hochul expected to name state Sen. Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor

CNN - US Politics

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to appoint state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Hochul is expected to make the announcement Thursday, according to the source.

The Manhattan-based state senator born in Harlem was elected to the legislature in 2017 to represent Harlem and the Upper West Side.

He ran an unsuccessful bid for New York City comptroller earlier this year.

Benjamin, 44, is known for criminal justice reform and affordable housing efforts. He sponsored legislation signed into law last June that outlawed chokeholds by police officers.

Benjamin worked in investment banking for Morgan Stanley before jumping full-time into politics and was a member of Former President Obama’s National Finance Committee, according to his website.

State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, another New York City-based lawmaker reportedly on the short list for the number two position, congratulated Benjamin on Twitter Wednesday.

Bailey wrote: “All about the Benjamins about to be played on a statewide level! As we reimagine New York, we continue to move forward with the best. Huge congrats to my brother @NYSenBenjamin and his wonderful family on this well-deserved appointment as our new Lieutenant Governor! #HarlemWorld”

CNN reached out to Benjamin and Hochul’s office for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

