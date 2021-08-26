Are you losing your pandemic unemployment benefits? Tell us about it.

CNN - US Politics

By CNN staff

The unprecedented expansion of unemployment benefits that Congress approved at the start of the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire nationwide in early September.

Are your pandemic unemployment benefits — including the $300 weekly boost and payments to freelancers, independent contractors and the long-term unemployed — about to end?

Tell us about what that means for you. CNN may contact you for an interview for a future story.

