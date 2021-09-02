Biden speaks with New York and New Jersey governors after Ida wreaks havoc on East Coast

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden said Thursday he had spoken to the governors of New York and New Jersey after remnants of Hurricane Ida caused dangerous flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast.

“There’s a lot of damage, and I made clear to the governors that my team at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, is on the ground and ready to provide all the assistance that’s needed,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

New York declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning. At least 11 people have died in New York City, New Jersey and Maryland.

Biden met on Monday with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities affected by Ida after the storm made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana and caused catastrophic damage.

Residents are now facing gas shortages and dwindling supplies, and power outages in some Louisiana parishes could last at least a month.

The President on Monday spoke about the number of actions the federal government had taken, including working with private sector energy providers to restore power to the more than one million Louisianans that at the time were without electricity.

Ahead of the storm, Biden approved the state of Louisiana’s request for a major federal disaster declaration and the state of Mississippi’s request for an emergency declaration. He said these declarations allowed federal aid to be ready ahead of time to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Ida.

The President visited FEMA’s headquarters in Washington on Sunday to receive a briefing on the storm. While there, Biden warned the hurricane was life-threatening and that the devastation was likely to be immense.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

