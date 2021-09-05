Navy declares five dead after helicopter crash off California coast

CNN - US Politics

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Five US Navy sailors were declared dead after they disappeared following a helicopter crash off the California coast, the US 3rd fleet said in a news release on Saturday.

The MH-60S helicopter the sailors were in crashed about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, California, while conducting routine flight operations on Tuesday. One crew member was rescued.

The Navy on Saturday shifted operations from search and rescue to recovery, following more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts.

The Navy identified the five sailors on Sunday as Lt. Bradley Foster of California, Lt. Paul Fridley of Virginia, Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James Buriak of Virginia, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah Burns of Maryland, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker of Missouri.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a Saturday statement. “We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve.”

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

The helicopter was based on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

This story has been updated with the identities of the five sailors who were killed.

CNN’s Alexandra Meeks, Sonnet Swire, Veronica Stracqualursi and Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.