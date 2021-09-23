Special envoy to Haiti resigns citing US ‘inhumane’ decision to deport thousands of Haitians from US border

CNN - US Politics

By Etant Dupain, CNN

Daniel Foote, the US special envoy to Haiti, has handed in his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he will “not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees” from the US-Mexico border.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

