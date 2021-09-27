Biden to receive Covid-19 booster shot Monday afternoon

CNN - US Politics

By Allie Malloy and Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

President Joe Biden is set to get his Covid-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon, according to the White House.

Biden will receive his third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. ET at the White House during an on-camera event. He’s also scheduled to make remarks ahead of receiving his booster shot.

Ahead of his inauguration in January, the President received his first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters for a broader group of people — those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings — in addition to older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.

The CDC recommendation includes the recommendations made by its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday when it voted to recommend boosters for people age 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine series at least six months ago, and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also endorsed the vaccine advisers’ recommendation that people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.

The US Food and Drug Administration last week gave emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

