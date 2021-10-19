Skip to Content
Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19

<i>Drew Angerer/Getty Images</i><br/>Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
By Geneva Sands, CNN

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, according to department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” Espinosa said in a statement.

The secretary was scheduled to travel to Colombia along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but he is now working from home.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

