Jeffrey Clark and Dan Scavino granted postponements by January 6 committee

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark will not testify Friday before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to a committee aide and a source with knowledge of the matter.

Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was given a postponement after he parted ways with his lawyer and is retaining new counsel, the committee aide said.

In addition, former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been granted a brief postponement from responding to his subpoena and is continuing to “engage” with the committee, the aide said.

The committee has suggested that because of Scavino’s close proximity and long history of working with the former President, he can provide useful information regarding conversations Trump had on January 5 about trying to convince members of Congress to not certify the election, the former President’s movements on January 6, and the broader communication strategy the White House had in the lead up to the January 6 rally.

