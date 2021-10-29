Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 3:34 PM

The week in 13 headlines

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

This week, Democrats on Capitol Hill scrambled to achieve consensus on key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda as he headed to Europe for a series of summits with key leaders. Meanwhile, a Republican Trump critic announced he won’t seek reelection in Congress. 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 13 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content